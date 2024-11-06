VIDEO: Tyrone Mings has had a mare! Aston Villa captain concedes extraordinary penalty against Club Brugge as he inexplicably PICKS UP ball in Champions League clash
A brain freeze moment from Tyrone Mings saw Aston Villa concede a bizarre penalty against Club Brugge in the Champions League.
- Martinez passed and Mings picked up the ball with his hand
- VAR intervened and Villa conceded a freak penalty
- Brugge converted from 12 yards to take the lead