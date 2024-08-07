VIDEO: Team GB athlete George Mills - son of ex-Man City & England star Danny - shoves French rival in shocking outburst after collision in 5,000m Olympics heat
Ex-England star Danny Mills' son George cut a furious figure after blaming a French rival for a collision in his 5,000m heat at the Paris Olympics.
- Danny Mills had successful football career
- Son George competing at Olympics in 5000m
- Falls in heat and angrily confronts French athlete