Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Getty/Goal/@@elchiringuitotv X
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Rodri seemingly caught on camera MOCKING Vinicius Jr in wild celebrations after scooping Ballon d'Or ahead of Real Madrid star

Vinicius JuniorRodriReal MadridLaLigaManchester CityPremier League

Manchester City star Rodri was seemingly caught on camera chanting and mocking Vinicius Jr. during wild Ballon d'Or celebrations.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Rodri lifted the Ballon d'Or ahead of Vinicius Jr
  • Went straight into after-party celebrations
  • Footage showed the midfielder mocking Vini
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱