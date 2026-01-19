VIDEO: 'Really angry' Unai Emery claims Aston Villa are NOT top-five contenders in 'weird' interview after home defeat to Everton

Ex-England international Redknapp was among those watching on as David Moyes’ Toffees left the West Midlands with a hard-fought 1-0 win. Thierno Barry scored the only goal of the game just before the hour mark.

Everton had almost gone in front inside 11 seconds, as Merlin Rohl hit the post, while Jake O’Brien saw an effort ruled out by the offside flag and a VAR review. Villa did create opportunities of their own, but fell surprisingly flat on home soil.

Emery’s side missed the chance to climb above Manchester City and into second spot in the Premier League standings. They, like Pep Guardiola’s troops, remain seven points back on table-topping Arsenal.

Despite allowing precious points to slip through their grasp, Villa are still eight points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United and appear well on course to compete for Champions League qualification.