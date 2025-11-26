Keane is known for his uncompromising style and high disciplinary standards both on the pitch and off it but came a cropper during the latest episode of The Overlap. The United legend's phone rang and interrupted Cole in a hilarious moment that led to raucous celebrations from his colleagues. "The ill-discipline!" crowed former team-mate Gary Neville as Keane looked fairly mortified at the situation rapidly unfolding before his eyes. "If that was anyone else!" yelled an unbelieving Ian Wright, while Jamie Carragher was simply desperate to know who was on the other end of the line. As for Keane, he couldn't quite believe what had happened. "My phone is always off," said Keane by way of apology. "I'm raging with that. My phone is always on silent." Meanwhile, Rooney drew some more laughter by adding: "And he [Cole] was just saying them older players are so important to learn from!"
VIDEO: 'I'm raging with that!' - Roy Keane's phone goes off in hilarious moment on The Overlap to leave Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher in stitches
Who's calling Keane?
Watch the clip
- Getty Images Sport
Keane's phone rage
Neville went on to remind Keane about a similar incident in a press conference during the Irishman's time as manager at Ipswich when a phone went off. The former Red Devil wanted to know who the culprit was and Keane revealed he did find out much later. "I done an Ipswich game last year for Sky," he explained. "The guy whose phone was ringing came over and apologised. A reporter came looking for me and I asked him. I said, 'well why didn't you switch it off? All them years ago?' He said 'I was nervous. I didn't know what to do'. But he apologised for that and I apologise for that."
Carragher came up with a quick quip in response: "Whoever made that phone call's gonna get it!"
What comes next?
