The tension within the Milan camp boiled over in spectacular fashion during their trip to the capital. With the Rossoneri trailing to a first-half strike from Gustav Isaksen, Allegri opted for a tactical shake-up with 25 minutes remaining, hauling off Leao and Youssouf Fofana in favour of Niclas Fullkrug and Christopher Nkunku. Leao, who had struggled to make a definitive impact on the match, did not take the decision well. The former Lille attacker took his time exiting the field, forcing goalkeeper Mike Maignan to rush over and urge his team-mate to leave the pitch faster to save precious seconds in the hunt for an equaliser. The drama then escalated on the touchline; when Allegri reached out for an embrace, Leao quickly pushed his coach away before angrily kicking several water bottles near the dugout.
VIDEO: Sulking Rafael Leao throws massive tantrum & clashes with AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri after being subbed out of Lazio defeat
Leao loses his cool in Rome
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Allegri attempts to play down rift
Speaking after the final whistle, Allegri tried to inject some calm into the brewing storm, suggesting the player's anger was directed at the flow of the game rather than the coaching staff. The veteran tactician claimed that Leao felt he wasn't receiving the right service during his time on the pitch.
“Leao was a bit annoyed because he had some situations where he could’ve had better service, so he was a bit angry, but these things can happen during a match,” Allegri told DAZN Italia. “All the lads wanted to win, first and foremost to break away from the chasing pack, because Juventus are only seven points behind us now. It’s a long season still, we need to stay focused and do better on the situations we got wrong in the first half.”
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Scudetto dream fading for Rossoneri
The defeat leaves Milan trailing league leaders Inter by eight points, a significant gap that prompted Allegri to call for a reality check from the fans and the media. The manager was blunt about the club's current standing, insisting that the focus must now shift away from silverware and purely onto securing a top-four finish.
“What we absolutely must do now is press the reset button. People talked about the Scudetto after the win over Inter, but we have to be realistic in life,” the coach added. “We need to remember that the objective is Champions League qualification, otherwise we risk destroying all that we have built over the last six months.”