VIDEO: Paul Pogba meets another baller! Banned Juventus man hangs out with Philadelphia 76ers NBA star Joel Embiid courtside as Team USA prepare for Olympics in Abu Dhabi
Banned Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba was spotted courtside with NBA star Joel Embiid as Team USA stepped up preparations for the Paris Olympics.
- Pogba banned over doping scandal
- Frenchman enjoying life outside football
- Courtside for Team USA basketball game