Stockport County v Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 - Vertu TrophyGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

VIDEO: Own goal of the year?! Remarkable scenes in League One as hilarious mix-up leads to calamity in Stockport's win over Rotherham

Stockport's League One clash with Rotherham delivered some remarkable scenes as goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe delivered a simply calamitous own goal in the first half. The stopper attempted to get his side on the front foot by attempting a quick kick upfield but blasted the ball straight at team-mate Joe Olowu and could only watch in horror as the ball rebounded and ended up in the back of his own net.

  • Stockport win but score unforgettable own goal

    Stockport ran out 3-2 winners on Saturday afternoon in a game that may well be remembered best for Hinchcliffe's quite extraordinary own goal. The hosts had gone ahead through an own goal from Rotherham defender Sean Raggett but lost their lead just before half-time when Hinchliffe smashed the ball onto the backside of Joe Olowu and then saw it loop over him and into the back of the net. Cameron Dawson then scored the third own goal of the match to put Stockport 2-1 up before Sam Nombe and Benony Breik Andresson completed the scoring in a five-goal thriller.

    • Advertisement

  • Watch the clip

  • 'A crazy decision and a freak incident'

    Stockport manager Dave Challinor admitted his side had been affected by the "freak" own goal after the match. He told reporters: "We started the game really well and got ourselves in front. But then, I probably want us to do a little bit more in the first 30 minutes, sense blood and try to get that second goal. Then we are then affected miles too much by a crazy decision and a freak incident that not many, or if any, people will have seen before. That happens. Let's not be happy with that. I'm more displeased with our reaction to that. We went into our shells a little bit."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Stockport County v Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 - Vertu TrophyGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Hinchliffe may well have been the most relieved man on the pitch as Stockport went on to claim all three points to stay in contention for promotion to the Championship. Challinor's side end the weekend in fourth place in the table, while Rotherham remain deep in trouble at the foot of the table. 

League One
Cardiff crest
Cardiff
CAC
Stockport County crest
Stockport County
STO
League One
Rotherham crest
Rotherham
ROT
AFC Wimbledon crest
AFC Wimbledon
WIM
0