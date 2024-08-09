VIDEO: Old Trafford tunnel gets much-needed makeover as Man Utd reveal shocking before and after photos following renovation works

Manchester UnitedRichard MillsVIDEO: Old Trafford tunnel gets much-needed makeover as Man Utd reveal shocking before and after photos following renovation worksManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFulhamManchester United have just unveiled their refurbished Old Trafford tunnel ahead of the new Premier League season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd began tunnel refurb earlier this summerRenovated area ready for start of seasonStark contrast with before and after photos