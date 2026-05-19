VIDEO: Neymar shares tearful reaction to Brazil World Cup call-up with partner Bruna Biancardi

Neymar was overcome with emotion after Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed his place in the 26-man squad. Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old posted a moving video of himself crying alongside Biancardi and his entourage as his selection was announced.

He captioned the post: "My vision of one of the most emotional and happiest days of my life is already there on the YouTube channel AND THANK YOU, BRAZIL". The inclusion comes after a gruelling recovery from a torn ACL suffered in October 2023. Brazil's all-time leading scorer, who boasts 79 goals in 128 international caps, has remarkably proven his readiness for a fourth World Cup appearance.



