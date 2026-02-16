VIDEO: Mason Greenwood delivers stellar individual performance in first Marseille game since Roberto De Zerbi's exit - but OM throw away two-goal lead

The former Manchester United forward has been a talismanic presence for Marseille since completing a £27 million ($37m) transfer in the summer of 2024. His debut campaign in French football delivered a share of Golden Boot honours with Ballon d’Or-winning Paris Saint-Germain superstar Ousmane Dembele.
Greenwood has already bettered his 22-goal output from 2024-25 across the current campaign, posting 23 efforts through all competitions. He was on target in a meeting with Strasbourg at Stade Velodrome.