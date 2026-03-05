Getty
VIDEO: Mason Greenwood bizarrely isolates himself from Marseille team-mates during penalty shootout vs Toulouse
From penalty joy to shootout stress for Greenwood
The evening had actually started perfectly for the former Manchester United man, who found the back of the net from the penalty spot just two minutes into the contest. It seemed set to be a productive night for the 24-year-old in front of his home fans, but the visitors eventually clawed their way back, forcing a 2-2 draw and sending the tie to a nervy shootout.
Strange solo stance catches the eye
As the shootout commenced, Greenwood stepped up first for Habib Beye's side and converted his spot-kick with a clinical strike, appearing to set a positive tone for his team-mates. However, rather than returning to the centre circle to join the traditional line of players standing arm-in-arm in a show of collective solidarity, the winger opted for a much more isolated approach.
Footage circulating on X shows the attacker drifting away from the group and positioning himself almost on the touchline. While his nine team-mates stood together in the middle of the pitch, Greenwood remained a solitary figure several yards away, appearing disconnected from the unfolding drama that would ultimately seal Marseille's fate in the competition, leaving fans on social media questioning his connection with the rest of the squad.
A night of despair for OM
The tactical or emotional reasoning behind the move remains unclear, with some suggesting he was consumed by the stress of the situation. While he has often been seen as a player dedicated to the collective cause since his move to Ligue 1, this specific moment portrayed a player struggling to cope with the immense pressure of the knockout tournament.
His body language throughout the remainder of the shootout was equally telling, as he cut a dejected figure on the periphery. Marseille eventually slumped to a 4-3 defeat on penalties, with Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri missing the decisive spot kick, effectively ending their hopes of silverware and leaving the squad to reflect on a missed opportunity at a crucial stage of the season.
- AFP
Beye's testing start at Marseille
The optics of the club's leading attacking threat standing alone while others fought for their survival has not gone down well with the local faithful. In a city where passion and unity are paramount, seeing a star player physically distancing himself during the most critical moment of the match has sparked a wave of criticism across digital platforms.
Whether it was genuine distress, anxiety, or simply a habitual preference for solitude, the images have provided an unwelcome distraction from the result itself. As Marseille look to regroup for their domestic league campaign, the focus will inevitably shift to how new manager Habib Beye manages the chemistry of a team that appeared, at least for a few moments, to be missing its sense of togetherness. He will hope for an immediate response when Marseille face Toulouse again away from home in Ligue 1 this weekend.
Advertisement