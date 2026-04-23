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VIDEO: Luis Suarez rolls back years as ex-Liverpool striker scores stunning volley for Inter Miami in MLS
Vintage Suarez seals victory
The legendary Uruguayan forward might be in the twilight of his career, but his ability to produce the spectacular remains undiminished. After entering the fray as a 75th-minute substitute, Suarez volleyed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Rafael Cabral to double Miami's lead and spark wild celebrations among the travelling supporters. The goal marked his second of the campaign and provided a cushion for the Herons during a tense final period at America First Field.
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De Paul strikes for Miami's opener
While Suarez grabbed the headlines with his late strike, it was his fellow South American star De Paul who initially broke the stubborn Real Salt Lake resistance. In the 82nd minute, the Argentine midfielder took a short corner from Telasco Segovia and proceeded to curl a shot into the upper-right corner of the goal to give the visitors a lead they arguably deserved.
The two goals came just one minute and 54 seconds apart, marking the fastest two goals in club history and deflating a Salt Lake side that had remained competitive for the majority of the contest. The result sees Inter Miami climb to second place in the Eastern Conference standings, extending their impressive unbeaten run to eight regular-season matches
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Hoyos hails 'golazo' moment
Following the final whistle, Inter Miami caretaker manager Guillermo Hoyos was full of praise for his veteran striker’s contribution. "I don't think it was just a goal; it was a 'golazo'," Hoyos said, as quoted by ESPN. "When you have players of this caliber, it is only natural that they might get frustrated when they find themselves on the bench. But here, there wasn't a hint of that kind of attitude."
Inter Miami face a short turnaround as they prepare to host New England at the Nu Stadium this weekend. Currently just one point behind Eastern Conference leaders Nashville, the Herons will be looking to maintain their eight-game unbeaten run and continue their momentum under Hoyos.