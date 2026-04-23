VIDEO: Luis Suarez rolls back years as ex-Liverpool striker scores stunning volley for Inter Miami in MLS

While Suarez grabbed the headlines with his late strike, it was his fellow South American star De Paul who initially broke the stubborn Real Salt Lake resistance. In the 82nd minute, the Argentine midfielder took a short corner from Telasco Segovia and proceeded to curl a shot into the upper-right corner of the goal to give the visitors a lead they arguably deserved.

The two goals came just one minute and 54 seconds apart, marking the fastest two goals in club history and deflating a Salt Lake side that had remained competitive for the majority of the contest. The result sees Inter Miami climb to second place in the Eastern Conference standings, extending their impressive unbeaten run to eight regular-season matches



