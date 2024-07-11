Darwin Nunez Uruguay Colombia Copa America 2024Getty/X
VIDEO: Liverpool star Darwin Nunez consoles son after fight with fans at the end of chaotic Copa America semi-final clash between Uruguay & Colombia – with lack of police presence slammed

Darwin Nunez was left consoling his son on the field following a chaotic end to Uruguay’s Copa clash with Colombia that sparked a brawl in the stands.

  • One goal settled last-four showdown
  • Players protected families at final whistle
  • Waiting on response from CONMEBOL