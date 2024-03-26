VIDEO: Lionesses star Fran Kirby explains how Chelsea squad made 'everyone else remove themselves from the dance floor' on team night out
Fran Kirby revealed how the Chelsea squad took over the dancefloor by "removing everyone else" during a team night out after winning a trophy.
- Kirby shed light on Chelsea team celebrations
- "Country Roads" is a dressing room celebration anthem
- Revealed the incredible team chemistry that the Blues have