VIDEO: Lionel Messi turns the clock back with stunning solo goal for MLS Cup winners Inter Miami as Argentine GOAT dances past Barcelona SC defenders

Messi has opened his goal account for the new year, and did so in spectacular style when lining up against Barcelona SC. With a little over half-an-hour gone in that contest, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner picked up possession a long way out.

He immediately set off towards the penalty area, despite seeing several yellow shirts blocking his path. Three defenders descended upon him when reaching the edge of the box. Messi shifted the ball beyond two of them with the outside of his famous left foot.

Without breaking stride, and having worked a yard of space, the Argentina international whipped a shot back across the face of goal and into the corner of the net - leaving opposition keeper Jose Contreras flapping at fresh air.

Inter Miami were pegged back in the 41st minute, but restored their lead in first-half stoppage-time when Messi teed up German Berterame. Mascherano made a number of changes in the second half, with his skipper being replaced by Luis Suarez just before the hour mark.

The Herons were unable to see the game out, after seeing David Ayala sent off, with Argentine midfielder Tomas Martinez ensuring that the game ended 2-2 when levelling for the hosts three minutes from time.