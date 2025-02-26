VIDEO: Lionel Messi hits a ROCKET! All angles of Inter Miami captain's unstoppable volleyed goal vs Sporting KC as Javier Mascherano's side book spot in CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16
Lionel Messi scored a sensational volleyed goal against Sporting KC as Inter Miami sealed their berth in the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16.
- Inter Miami beat Sporting KC 3-1
- Messi opened the scoring in the 19th minute
- Sent the crowd into a frenzy with a thunderous strike