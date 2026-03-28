The Como midfielder provided the biggest highlight of the first half during Argentina's friendly clash with Mauritania. With Messi starting on the bench, Paz took responsibility for a free-kick in the 32nd minute and delivered a strike of pure quality. His left-footed effort zipped through the Mauritania wall, leaving goalkeeper Mamadou Diop rooted to the spot. Cameras immediately panned to the substitutes' bench, where Messi looked on in disbelief at the technique displayed by the 21-year-old. Paz, who has been impressing in Europe, proved he can handle the weight of the famous No.10 role in the captain's absence, doubling Argentina's lead after Enzo Fernandez had opened the scoring earlier in the match.
VIDEO: Lionel Messi looks on in disbelief as Nico Paz scores awesome free-kick for Argentina against Mauritania
Paz steals the show with set-piece magic
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Following in the footsteps of legends
By finding the net from a dead-ball situation, Paz joined an elite group of players who have successfully taken over set-piece duties in the absence of the Inter Miami star. Reflecting on his goal after the match, Paz remained humble about the comparisons to the greatest of all time. “It’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life. I’ve watched Messi’s goals my whole life, but it’s very difficult [to imitate him on free-kicks]. We were talking about it; the position is easier for a left-footed player than a right-footed one. If it were on the other side, Thiago [Almada] would take it. I focus on working hard every day, training well. It would be a dream to be at the World Cup,” the midfielder stated to reporters.
- AFP
What comes next for Paz?
The rise of Paz is not limited to his exploits with the Albiceleste. He has been a driving force behind Como’s historic season in Serie A, where they currently sit fourth and are chasing a maiden Champions League qualification. With 11 goals and seven assists in 33 matches this term, his development has been exponential since moving to Italy. As Argentina prepares to face Zambia in their next friendly, the focus remains on the national team and securing a permanent place alongside Messi.