VIDEO: Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez combine for brilliant assist! Inter Miami duo find Paraguayan youngster Diego Gomez to wrap up victory over Real Salt Lake in MLS season opener
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are already starting to click for Inter Miami, with the pair combining for a brilliant assist in a season-opening win.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Herons up and running in 2024 campaign
- Superstar forwards leading the way
- Early marker put down to domestic rivals