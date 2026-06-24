VIDEO: Lionel Messi shows off impressive biceps & performs perfect pull-ups in gym as Argentina captain celebrates 39th birthday

In a recently posted video, the Argentine GOAT is seen performing a series of perfect pull-ups at the Albiceleste's training base. Focused intently on his workout routine, Messi displayed impressive bicep definition and upper-body strength, leaving fans in awe of his longevity and dedication to staying at the top of his game.

The veteran attacker has always been known for his magical left foot, but this latest footage highlights his sustained physical conditioning during the twilight of his career. As he celebrates his 39th birthday on June 24, Messi shows no signs of slowing down as he leads his country through another high-stakes tournament on the global stage.