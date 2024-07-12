VIDEO: ‘Generational sh*thouse’ Lamine Yamal planned to mock Kylian Mbappe with Ninja Turtles mask after Euro 2024 semi-final win over France that saw Spanish wonderkid make more history
A video has emerged that suggests “generational sh*thouse” Lamine Yamal planned to mock Kylian Mbappe with a Ninja Turtles mask at Euro 2024.
- Teenager on target in win over Les Bleus
- Wanted to poke fun at Real Madrid-bound rival
- Still has plenty to smile about in Germany