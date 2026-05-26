Baller League UK
VIDEO: KSI gets soaked! YouTube star drenched as Prime FC win Baller League UK
Prime FC secure historic title
The highly anticipated Final Four showpiece at London's The O2 provided the perfect stage for the debutants to shine. Olajide Olatunji, widely known as KSI, watched as his team lived up to the immense expectations surrounding their first campaign. The wild scenes of players soaking their founder in water captured the pure joy of the moment. Celebrating the milestone, the official Baller League UK Instagram account shared an image of KSI biting his medal. They posted the caption: "Baller League champions are in their Prime". It was a fitting tribute to a club that have thoroughly dominated the entire competition.
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Dominant display in the final
The journey to the trophy required Prime FC to navigate past some of the toughest opponents in the competition. They began their incredible run by overpowering Deportrio with a thrilling 5-3 victory, setting up a decisive clash against NDL FC. In the final, the team delivered another statement performance, defeating NDL FC 5-2 to seal the title. Their opponents had been one of the standout teams during the regular campaign, having secured their spot with a convincing 3-1 win over SDS FC in the earlier semi-final. However, Prime FC proved to be too clinical in front of goal and exceptionally sharp in the key moments.
KSI expands his sporting empire
Away from the indoor arena, KSI continues to make a massive impact across the entire sporting landscape. As the president of Baller League UK and co-founder of Prime FC, he has successfully transitioned his online influence into the fast-paced six-a-side competition. His sporting portfolio is expanding rapidly beyond traditional formats. The internet sensation recently acquired a stake in Dagenham & Redbridge, aiming to guide the club up the English football pyramid. Furthermore, his Misfits Boxing promotion have revolutionised crossover boxing events globally, while his popular beverage brand remain a key strategic partner for his beloved Arsenal.
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What is next for Prime FC?
Following their remarkable debut triumph, Prime FC will now focus on defending their hard-earned crown in the upcoming fourth season. The club have firmly established themselves as the team to beat, and expectations will be even higher next time around. Fans can undoubtedly anticipate more high-profile signings, expanded entertainment features, and continued dominance.