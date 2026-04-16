The altercation took place in the 83rd minute of a thrilling quarter-final second leg at the Allianz Arena, with the aggregate score still tied at 4-4 at the time. Bellingham grew visibly frustrated after Vinicius failed to play a pass to him, prompting a sharp retort from the Brazilian that was captured clearly on camera. Responding to his team-mate's anger in the heat of the moment, Vinicius said: "What do you want? What do you want? Shut up and close your mouth.”
VIDEO: 'Shut your mouth!' - Jude Bellingham & Vinicius Junior clash during Real Madrid's defeat to Bayern Munich
Tensions boil over
Watch the clip
Bayern triumph in seven-goal thriller
The German champions ultimately secured their place in the semi-finals after prevailing in a breathless encounter that produced seven goals on the night. Despite Madrid leading three times through Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe, Bayern responded each time before late strikes from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise sealed a 6-4 aggregate success. The victory keeps Vincent Kompany’s side on track for a historic treble, with Harry Kane reaching a remarkable milestone of 50 club goals for the season.
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Repairing a fractured frontline
Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa now faces the delicate task of restoring harmony between his two most influential attackers before domestic duties resume against Deportivo Alaves. With the European dream extinguished, the squad's internal chemistry is being scrutinised as they strive to overcome a substantial nine-point deficit in the title race. Finding a swift resolution to this public friction is essential if the club want to maintain focus and prevent a frustrating season from spiralling into a trophyless one.