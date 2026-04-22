VIDEO: Jesse Lingard makes history with first goal for Corinthians as ex-Man Utd star celebrates with trademark dance

Lingard has etched his name into the Brazilian football folklore after scoring his first goal for Corinthians in a 1-0 victory over Barra. The strike was more than just a typical match-winner as he becomes the first British player to score in the history of the Copa do Brasil. The Englishman, who joined Corinthians in March following his departure from FC Seoul, showed exactly why the club fought so hard for his signature by popping up with a clinical finish just before the half-time whistle.

A free-kick from Matheus Pereira was deflected into the path of Pedro Raul, who cushioned a header perfectly for Lingard. The 33-year-old showed his top-level pedigree, smashing a sweet first-time volley into the back of the net. After a lengthy five-minute VAR review, the goal was officially given, allowing Lingard to fully indulge in his famous "JLingz" celebration.



