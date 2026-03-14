VIDEO: Ugly scenes as brawl erupts after Ivan Toney clashes with his main Saudi Pro League Golden Boot rival after Al-Ahli lose five-goal epic to Brendan Rodgers' Al-Qadsiah

The Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium witnessed ugly scenes following the conclusion of a five-goal epic on Friday night. While the football on show produced a five-goal thriller, the game was marred by a multi-player scrum that required security intervention. The flashpoint involved Al-Ahli talisman Toney, who scored the opening goal in the first half, as he was involved in a heated exchange with Julian Quinones - who has 24 goals in the SPL this season - after being barged by his opponent. The scuffle quickly escalated after the ex-Brentford striker confronted Quinones, with coaching staff struggling to separate the opposing sides.