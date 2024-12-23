GFX Harry Kane Bayern christmasGetty/FCBayern
Peter McVitie

VIDEO: Harry Kane sings Jingle Bells! England captain joins Vincent Kompany and Bayern Munich players in serenading fans as Bavarians start Christmas celebrations

Bayern MunichBundesligaH. Kane

Harry Kane and his fellow Bayern Munich stars were in a festive mood as they sang Jingle Bells to wish their fans a Merry Christmas.

  • Bayern break off for Christmas and New Year
  • Released video of players singing Jingle Bells
  • Kane, Muller & Kompany all took part
