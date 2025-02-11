VIDEO: Greatness for GOATs! Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi teams up with NBA legend LeBron James and MLB icon Shohei Ohtani for epic Beats by Dre ad L. Messi Major League Soccer CULTURE Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi has teamed up with LeBron James and Shohei Ohtani to promote Powerbeats Pro 2 from Beats by Dre, with sporting GOATs deserving greatness.