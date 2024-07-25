James McClean Levi Colwill Wrexham Chelsea 2024Getty/X
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Friendly? James McClean & Levi Colwill scrap two minutes into Wrexham vs Chelsea clash – with Phil Parkinson stepping in as Rob McElhenney watches on from the stands

WrexhamChelseaJames McCleanLevi ColwillLeague OneChelsea vs WrexhamClub FriendliesPremier League

Wrexham’s clash with Chelsea was supposed to be a friendly, but James McClean and Levi Colwill sparked a mass brawl just two minutes into the contest.

  • Red Dragons enjoying North American tour
  • Faced Blues for second successive year
  • Entertaining draw played out in California