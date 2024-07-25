VIDEO: Friendly? James McClean & Levi Colwill scrap two minutes into Wrexham vs Chelsea clash – with Phil Parkinson stepping in as Rob McElhenney watches on from the stands
Wrexham’s clash with Chelsea was supposed to be a friendly, but James McClean and Levi Colwill sparked a mass brawl just two minutes into the contest.
- Red Dragons enjoying North American tour
- Faced Blues for second successive year
- Entertaining draw played out in California