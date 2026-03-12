VIDEO: Federico Valverde 'handed Ballon d'Or' by ecstatic reporter after stunning Real Madrid hat-trick against Man City
Valverde masterclass at the Bernabeu
Valverde opened the scoring after capitalising on a long ball from Thibaut Courtois, before doubling his tally after a neat exchange with Vinicius Junior. He completed his treble just before the break, controlling the ball mid-air before thumping home a volley after a delicate lob from Brahim Diaz. Prime Video Italia reporter Alessia Tarquinio was so enamoured with the midfielder's display that she decided to skip the official voting process and hand out an award of her own.
Watch the clip
The virtual award ceremony
In a light-hearted moment that has since gone viral, she presented the Madrid star with a digital version of football’s most prestigious individual honour. Holding up her smartphone to the camera, Tarquinio told an amused Valverde: “I have to give you this virtual thing because I don't have the trophy here: the Ballon d'Or!” The image of the Golden Ball on the screen prompted laughter from the Uruguay international, who replied jokingly: “Is the phone mine too?”
Speaking after the final whistle, the Blancos captain was understandably beaming, telling the media: "It was incredible, these are the nights you dream of. It's been a long time since I've enjoyed a game like this. I'm really happy, but above all because the team won."
Focus shifts to the Etihad
Despite the three-goal cushion and the plaudits ringing in his ears, Valverde refused to get carried away as the job is only half done. He remains wary of a potential fightback from Guardiola's side in the return leg, urging his team-mates to remain professional and avoid any hint of complacency. Valverde added: “The games in Manchester are very tough. We have to go there as if it were 0-0 and work hard. We have shown that we can achieve great things when the team works together.”