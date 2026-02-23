VIDEO: Ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers poses with rifle in Saudi robes amid title push with Al-Qadsiah

The former Premier League boss was also glowing in his assessment of life away from the dugout, urging others to consider the move to Saudi Arabia. "I would have nothing but real positive feeling speaking about Saudi Arabia. When you change country and culture to live in, there’s always questions. But I have to say, my first two months here, the people are so kind, so friendly, so helpful," Rodgers stated, dismissing some of the common preconceptions held by those outside the region regarding the lifestyle in the kingdom.

He continued by highlighting the security and comfort he has felt since relocating. "The quality of life has been so nice in my few months here. Clearly the weather helps. But I feel very safe and secure in the country. I’ve travelled all around through the football, so I would say to anyone, try it. It’s been a wonderful experience for me so far, and anyone coming out here would be really, really surprised." With a title race on the horizon and his status as a local icon growing, Rodgers appears to be thriving in his latest managerial chapter.