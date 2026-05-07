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VIDEO: Euphoric Prince William goes wild in stands as Aston Villa thrash Nottingham Forest to reach Europa League final
A royal celebration at Villa Park
Aston Villa secured a stunning 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at Villa Park, overturning a first-leg deficit to secure a 4-1 aggregate triumph and a place in the Europa League final.
The atmosphere inside Villa Park reflected the magnitude of the moment, with over 43,000 supporters witnessing a night that could prove transformational for the club. Among them was Prince William, whose animated celebrations captured the emotion of a fanbase that has waited decades for a return to the continental spotlight. After falling short in recent knockout campaigns, Villa delivered when it mattered most, producing a composed and ruthless display to keep their European dream alive.
Emery edges closer to Europa League history
If Aston Villa’s resurgence has had one defining architect, it is Unai Emery. The Spaniard once again demonstrated why he is regarded as the modern master of the Europa League, moving one step closer to a record-extending fifth title. He has also now reached six European finals in total, a feat bettered only by Giovanni Trapattoni (7).
Already a four-time Europa League winner with Sevilla and Villarreal, Emery now has the opportunity to claim his first European trophy with an English club. His tactical adjustments after the first-leg setback proved decisive, as Villa controlled the tempo from the outset before overwhelming Forest in the second half with clinical finishing and relentless pressure.
McGinn inspires dominant Villa turnaround
Captain John McGinn rose to the occasion with a match-defining brace as Aston Villa powered past Forest in emphatic fashion. After Ollie Watkins had opened the scoring to level the aggregate contest, Emiliano Buendía calmly converted from the penalty spot to put Villa ahead before McGinn struck twice in quick succession to remove any lingering doubt.
Villa’s attacking fluidity left Forest chasing shadows for long spells, with the hosts showing both patience and precision as they dismantled their Midlands rivals. What began as a tense comeback mission ended as a statement victory.
Istanbul showdown offers Villa chance at immortality
Aston Villa will now face Freiburg in Istanbul on May 20, with European glory and a place in club folklore on the line.
It marks Villa’s first major European final since the 1982 European Cup final, 44 years ago, underlining the scale of their long-awaited return to this stage. Only Manchester City (51 years between 1970 and 2021) and West Ham United (47 years between 1976 and 2023) have endured longer gaps between appearances in major European finals among English clubs.