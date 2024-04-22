Manchester United fans FA Cup semi-final 2024Getty/X
Chris Burton

VIDEO: From the embarrassing to the ridiculous: Man Utd fans spotted racing BACK into Wembley after VAR denied USMNT star Haji Wright last-second Coventry winner in FA Cup semi-final

Manchester UnitedFA CupCoventry vs Manchester United

Some Manchester United fans experienced the embarrassing and ridiculous after being spotted running back into Wembley for an FA Cup penalty shootout.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Sky Blues thought they had won it
  • Extra-time effort chalked off
  • Red Devils prevailed on penalties

Editors' Picks