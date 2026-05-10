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VIDEO: Daizen Maeda scores unbelievable overhead kick as Celtic beat Rangers to boost Scottish Premiership title hopes
Maeda’s moment of magic lights up parkhead
The Glasgow derby is often defined by grit and tension, but Maeda ensured this edition would be remembered for sheer technical brilliance.
With the game finely poised, the Japan international reacted quickest to a lofted ball inside the box, launching himself into the air to connect with a perfect bicycle kick that left the Rangers goalkeeper rooted to the spot.
It wasn’t just the audacity of the strike that impressed, but the execution under immense pressure, proving once again why Maeda is a focal point of this Celtic side’s attacking identity.
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A wry response to goal of the season contender
Despite the spectacular nature of the strike, Maeda remained characteristically humble regarding his contribution. "It was just lucky," he said to Sky Sports.
When asked about his mindset before the strike, Maeda added: "I had a good felling so I thought, 'Why not just try it?' Luckily I scored."
The Japanese has scored six goals in his last four appearances for Celtic, rediscovering his best form at the business end of the season.
"I think it's because of the fans," he said on when pressed for the reason behind his late surge. "We want to pay them back and work hard for them. That's the reason, I think."
Celtic close in on Hearts as title race heats up
The victory provides a massive psychological and mathematical boost for Martin O'Neill’s side as they look to retain their domestic crown. By defeating their arch-rivals, Celtic have solidified their position in second place and closed the gap on leaders Hearts to just one point, while moving seven points clear of Rangers in third.
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What’s next for Celtic?
As the celebrations die down, the focus for Celtic shifts to maintaining their consistency in the final stretch of the season. The path to the trophy is now clear: Celtic face Motherwell and Hearts in their next two fixtures.
Should they secure victories in both matches, they will be officially crowned Scottish Premiership champions.