Drake Cole Palmer GFXGetty Images/Goal/Centralcee Instagram
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer links up with UK rap sensation Central Cee to watch Drake live in Manchester

C. Palmer
Chelsea
Showbiz
Premier League

For the first time since 2019, global hip-hop icon Drake made his long-awaited return to the Manchester stage, and Cole Palmer did not miss the opportunity to watch him live. The Chelsea forward traced his way to Co-Op Live on Friday night and was accompanied by another celebrity guest, Central Cee.

  • Palmer attended Drake's concert in Manchester
  • Forward enjoying his break after lifting the CWC trophy
  • Will be back for pre-season in August
