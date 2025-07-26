VIDEO: Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer links up with UK rap sensation Central Cee to watch Drake live in Manchester
For the first time since 2019, global hip-hop icon Drake made his long-awaited return to the Manchester stage, and Cole Palmer did not miss the opportunity to watch him live. The Chelsea forward traced his way to Co-Op Live on Friday night and was accompanied by another celebrity guest, Central Cee.
- Palmer attended Drake's concert in Manchester
- Forward enjoying his break after lifting the CWC trophy
- Will be back for pre-season in August