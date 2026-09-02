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Adhe Makayasa

VIDEO: Chaos in Uruguay as Danubio fans storm the pitch to attack their own players during cup defeat

Danubio
Primera Division

Ugly scenes marred the Copa Uruguay on Tuesday as furious Danubio supporters invaded the pitch to attack their players during a 2-0 defeat against Montevideo City Torque. Several masked individuals breached security in the closing seconds to confront the squad, sparking violent altercations with goalkeeper Kevin Martinez before police finally intervened.

  • Supporters spark pitch invasion

    Trouble erupted in the final minute when a masked intruder broke onto the pitch and physically confronted several Danubio players. Match officials halted play for three minutes before blowing the full-time whistle prematurely to guarantee player safety. Amateur footage from the stands captured a distinctly sluggish police response as players were left to defend themselves against the encroaching mob.

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  • Cup defeat compounds misery

    Nahuel Da Silva's second-half double condemned Danubio to a 2-0 defeat, leaving them third in Group A of the Copa Uruguay with three points from two matches. The violent outburst reflects growing fan fury amid a dismal campaign for the four-time Primera Division champions, who sit 11th in the domestic standings with just 18 points from 15 outings. Pressure is mounting on the squad after underwhelming displays across both league and cup competitions.

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  • FBL-SUDAMERICANA-DANUBIO-ZULIANOAFP

    Penarol test looms large

    Danubio must swiftly regroup for league action while bracing for disciplinary fallout from the Uruguayan FA. A formidable test awaits on Saturday, September 5, when they welcome domestic heavyweights Penarol to town. Hosting the traditional giants presents a crucial opportunity to restore shattered morale and halt an alarming slump in form.

Primera Division
Danubio crest
Danubio
DAN
Club Atletico Penarol crest
Club Atletico Penarol
PEN