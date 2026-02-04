VIDEO: Bundesliga club breaks attendance record as 50,000 fans watch UEFA Youth League clash against Inter amid senior team's fight against relegation

FC Koln fans made history on Wednesday as they packed in to see the club's youngsters take on Inter in the UEFA Youth League Round of 32. The official attendance figure of 50,000 beat the previous record of 40,368 spectators which was set when Inter and Trabzonspor met in April 2025. FC Koln are one of the best supported teams in Germany and can boast the stadium with the seventh largest capacity in the Bundesliga. However, it's been a tough campaign so far for the senior side following their promotion back to the top flight. FC Koln currently sit in 10th place in the standings and have won just six of 20 games so far in the 2025-26 campaign.