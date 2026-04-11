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FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol de Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

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Video: Barcelona thrash Espanyol and extend their lead over Real Madrid

Barcelona vs Espanyol
Barcelona
Espanyol
LaLiga
Real Madrid
L. Yamal
F. Torres
Spain

Barcelona get the job done against Espanyol ahead of the clash with Atlético

Barcelona extended their lead over closest rivals Real Madrid with a resounding 4-1 victory over neighbours Espanyol at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga’s 31st round.

Barcelona struck early, with Ferran Torres opening the scoring in the ninth minute.

Torres then doubled his tally in the 25th minute.

Espanyol halved the deficit in the 56th minute through Paul Lozano.

Lamine Yamal made it 3–1 in the 87th minute, and Marcus Rashford completed the rout two minutes later.

Barcelona now have 79 points, nine clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Espanyol, meanwhile, remain on 38 points in tenth place.

  • Yamal's creativity and Torres's end to his goal drought

    Barcelona started brightly and took the lead inside the opening minutes as Ferran Torres headed in a corner delivered by Lamine Yamal.

    Yamal then delivered a brilliant assist, allowing Torres to double the advantage.

    Torres, who had not scored since 31 January, thus rediscovered his shooting touch.

    Yamal then curled a dangerous free-kick that sailed just over the bar in the 30th minute.

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  • FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol de Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    The influence of De Jong and Rashford

    In the 40th minute, Eric García unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area, but goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović produced a fine save. 

    The teams traded attacks after the break until Paul Lozano finally broke the deadlock for Espanyol in the 56th minute.

    In the 84th minute, Barça manager Hans Flick introduced Frenkie de Jong for Ferran López.

    Three minutes later, Yamal netted the third after a superb through ball from substitute Casado, punishing the Espanyol goalkeeper’s advance.

    Rashford, who had replaced a teammate in the 64th minute, then finished off the rout in the 89th minute, slotting home a stunning assist from De Jong.

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