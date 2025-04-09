VIDEO: 'Son of a b*tch!' - Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez given brutally hostile reception by PSG ultras ahead of Champions League clash after Argentina goalkeeper's trolling antics against France
Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez was given a brutally hostile reception by Paris Saint-Germain fans before their Champions League clash.
- PSG host Aston Villa in Champions League
- Argentine Martinez unpopular in France
- Keeper given hostile reception in Paris