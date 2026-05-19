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VIDEO: ‘This belongs to all of us’ - Arsenal deliver Premier League title message featuring Arsene Wenger, Mikel Arteta, Declan Rice & jubilant fans
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The Gunners end a 22-year wait for glory
Arsenal have finally reclaimed their place at the summit of English football. Following three consecutive years of finishing as runners-up, Mikel Arteta’s side have secured an unassailable lead at the top of the table. The result was set in stone after second-placed Manchester City's unexpected slip-up against a resilient Bournemouth side at the Vitality Stadium left the Blues four points adrift with only one game left to play.
The triumph marks Arsenal's 14th English top-flight title and their first since Patrick Vieira lifted the trophy in 2004. After years of Manchester City dominance, the trophy is returning to Emirates Stadium, making Arteta the first former Premier League player to win the competition as a manager.
The club’s official social media channels quickly shared the emotion of the moment, posting a simple but powerful message: 'This belongs to all of us'.
Wenger passes the torch
At the heart of the footage is Wenger, the man who defined the modern era of the club and whose shadow has loomed large over the Emirates Stadium since his departure in 2018.
In the video, Wenger delivers a spine-tingling address to the current crop of stars, stating: "You did it. Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now go on, and enjoy the moment." The legendary manager then raises a glass of red wine to the camera, a symbolic gesture to the man he once signed as a player, Arteta, who has now emulated his mentor's greatest feat.
A message for the fans
The club's social media announcement was framed around the inclusive spirit of the north London outfit. Accompanying the video of Wenger and the players was the simple but effective caption: "This belongs to all of us." It is a sentiment that resonates deeply with a fanbase that has remained loyal through two decades of transition and rebuilding.
The video features key figures of the title-winning squad, including Declan Rice and captain Martin Odegaard, alongside footage of jubilant supporters. It serves as a nod to the club culture that Wenger spent 22 years building - a culture that Arteta has painstakingly restored over the last few years.
The message is clear: this isn't just a trophy for the players, but for every person associated with the institution.
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The start of a Gooner dynasty?
While the celebrations will likely continue for weeks, Wenger’s words about champions "going on when others stop" hint at the future. With Pep Guardiola’s tenure at Manchester City potentially nearing its conclusion, a power vacuum could be opening at the top of the table. Having learned from both Wenger and Guardiola, Arteta is uniquely positioned to establish a period of dominance with his young squad.
The squad is built for longevity, featuring record-breakers like Max Dowman and established world-class talents like William Saliba and Bukayo Saka.
For Arsenal, the 2025-26 title is not just a destination, but potentially the launchpad for a new era. As Wenger suggested, the challenge now is to keep going while others falter, ensuring that the 22-year wait for a title is never repeated.