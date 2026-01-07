VIDEO: Antoine Semenyo's perfect parting gift! Bournemouth star scores 95th-MINUTE winning goal against Tottenham in final game before £65m Man City transfer
Semenyo steals the show late on
In a breathless and end-to-end match, Bournemouth and Spurs looked set to share a spoil of the points following an even contest at the Vitality. After going 1-0 up through a smart Mathys Tel strike, the Lilywhites were in control until Evanlinson equalised and shifted the momentum in the hosts' favour. Not long before the break, Eli Junior Kroupi gave his side the lead, turning the match on its head and reigniting a somewhat subdued crowd. Spurs got themselves back into the contest through Joao Palhinha, who bagged a stunning overhead kick to level proceedings. However, it was Semenyo who had the final word, cutting inside deep into stoppage time and smashing his laces through the ball and into the far corner, to the delight of the home fans inside the stadium.
Watch the clip
Iraola hails Semenyo's final moment
Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola was desperate to keep Semenyo for as long as possible into the January transfer window, with his £65 million ($87m) release clause due to expire on the 10th. The Spaniard was not short of praise for his talisman in his post-match press conference either, moments after he had just given the player a huge hug amid the celebrations at full-time. Speaking to the BBC, he said: "We needed this one, we have been very close in the last games. Football can not every time go to the other side and today was the perfect moment, also for Antoine [Semenyo]. To play the way he did, the commitment to help in whatever way until the last second. I think football has been fair and given him a lovely moment."
On whether it might be Semenyo's last game, he added: "I think it was, unluckily for us I think it was. He has been if not the best, one of the best I have coached. He has improved every single season. He has scored 10 goals in half a season and not even a number nine. It is not just the numbers but a lot of things - the physicality, the balls in the air and the defensive things. He will be a big miss."
- (C)Getty Images
The Cherry on top
Semenyo is set to undergo his City medical on Thursday morning, and will depart with the blessing of everyone at Bournemouth after giving them one last night to remember. On the other hand, Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank has to return to his drawing board once again, with the club winning just two of their last 12 Premier League games. Speaking after the match, he reflected on a disappointing evening, saying: "That's football unfortunately. It's extremely painful to be on the Tottenham side after the game. We put everything into the game, the boys worked really hard, the staff worked hard to come down here and try and get a result. We went 1-0 up, conceded two second-phase goals - especially the second one, we have to do much better. Then the second half the character and mentality, the focus to stay in the game and keep going against a difficult counter-attacking team was very pleasing to see. I thought we were closer to winning than Bournemouth were."
With both Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall also being added to the injury list ahead of the FA Cup clash with Aston Villa on Saturday, the Dane was once again quizzed on the transfer market. He added: "We are very much in the market and working very hard to do what we can to improve the squad. January is a tough window and we only want to get players in if they improve the team."