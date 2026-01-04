VIDEO: American dream! USMNT star Brenden Aaronson delivers nerveless finish for Leeds & sends Elland Road wild in epic Premier League battle with Man Utd

Aaronson has endured an unconventional route to the top with Leeds, going on loan to Union Berlin in the 2023-24 season, before deciding to return and fight for his place at Elland Road.

He spoke to The Athletic last year, explaining his game, and revealed Mohamed Salah is a huge inspiration.

He said: “I read about Mohamed Salah being consistently in the gym. He has an unbelievable build and stature and that constant work on the little things adds up and has made him what he is. It has helped me too. For the hips, it’s yoga and massage, because when you’re just using foam-rolling it’s not always easy to get the spot you need. So deep-tissue massage helps me a lot — the top of the glutes and hips.

“The Leeds physios have been great. Sometimes the pain still gets me but we have a good laugh in the physio room and we haven’t had many injuries this season, so credit to those guys behind the scenes. They do a great job.”

And he has revealed his favourite position, adding: “It’s tough to say because I have played so many — mostly at the 10 — but I see myself as a box-to-box midfielder,” he says. “I defend and I attack. One of the underrated things is when I can pick the ball up in the midfield and drive the team forward. For me, it’s also having the freedom in the midfield to go and get the ball, play, turn and have that freedom in between the lines.

“So I’d say, ideally, I’d be an eight and a half. This formation this season has been a dream position because it’s a 4-3-3 in the way the left winger comes into the pocket, I’m in the right pocket, sometimes the eight, who is Joe Rothewell or Illia Gruev, comes into the left pocket. I would compare it to a Liverpool eight, also rotating into the No 10 areas in between the lines and combining with Joel (Piroe) too.

“So for me it’s a 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, and either the 10 or the eight.”