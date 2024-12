This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL VIDEO: 'Alex Muyl is Foot Mozart!' - Actor Timothee Chalamet hypes up Nashville SC star and longtime friend Major League Soccer Nashville SC Actor Timothee Chalamet hailed Nashville SC winger, and longtime friend, Alex Muyl as a "Foot Mozart" during an interview with comedian Theo Von. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chalamet hypes up Muyl

Calls winger "Foot Mozart"

Actor and MLS veteran grew up playing together