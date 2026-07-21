Who is ahead of him? Victor Osimhen billed as ‘top five’ striker in world football as Nigeria international joins Harry Kane & Erling Haaland in elite talent pool

Osimhen has firmly established his credentials as a premier marksman in European football following a prolific stint in the Super Lig. His former team-mate Frankowski, currently on loan at Stade Rennais, believes the Nigerian's impact is comparable to the very best in the business.

Frankowski was quick to highlight that the ex-Napoli star possesses a unique drive that mirrors other world-class talents like Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. The wing-back noted that Osimhen is perhaps one of the best five forwards in the world, citing his constant mental and physical readiness for every match.

"Osimhen, a world-class striker, maybe in the top five. The way he's always prepared for the game, the hunger he has to score goals, is also impressive. I could go on and on about him," Frankowski stated in interview with onet.