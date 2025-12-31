'It's devastating news' - Victor Osimhen sends 'condolences' after Anthony Joshua injured in car crash that killed two people in Nigeria

As per BBC Sport, Joshua was helped from the wreckage and subsequently taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The 36-year-old's promotion team, Matchroom, confirmed in a statement on Monday evening that Joshua is in a "stable condition" and will remain in hospital for observation into the new year.

The crash came just 10 days after Joshua's money-spinning bout with Jake Paul, a bout in which both boxers were booed as AJ ultimately claimed a sixth-round knockout success. The knockout blow itself left Paul with a broken jaw.

Nigeria striker Osimhen was asked about the crash during the Africa Cup of Nations, and sent his "condolences" while claiming that Joshua put his home country "on the map".