Victor Osimhen receives €120m offer to join Al-Hilal for FIFA Club World Cup campaign with Saudi side also linked with sensational Cristiano Ronaldo move

Al-Hilal have offered a massive package to lure Victor Osimhen into joining them, while the option of signing Cristiano Ronaldo also remains.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al-Hilal make sensational big money offer to Osimhen

Nigerian tipped to leave Napoli after Galatasaray loan

Saudi giants also linked to Ronaldo Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱