GattusoGetty
Aditya Gokhale

VIDEO: 'Very quickly and f*ck off!' - Italy legend Gennaro Gattuso delivers another classic press conference moment as Hajduk Split boss follows up on legendary 'sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe sh*t' quote

Hajduk SplitHNLConference League Qualification

Italy legend Gennaro Gattuso has delivered yet another classic press conference moment with Croatian side Hajduk Split.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Gattuso delivers another press conference moment
  • Tells Krovinkovic to hurry up and 'f*ck off'
  • Croatian side competing for UECL qualification