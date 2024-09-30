'Very low standard!' - Aston Villa starlet & current Wrexham rival Louie Barry opens up on training with Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez during brief Barcelona spell
Louie Barry, who made headlines when joining Barcelona at the age of 16, has been reflecting on his experience alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
- Youngster joined Barca at the age of 16
- Had the chance to work with legendary stars
- Enjoying loan spells away from Villa Park