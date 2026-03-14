"Very honourable": Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl surprises everyone with praise for the referee

The incident involving Diaz in the penalty area was by no means the only moment that caused a stir at the BayArena on Saturday afternoon. Whilst a red card shown to FCB striker Nicolas Jackson just before the half-time whistle was widely regarded as justified, one of the two disallowed Bayern goals in particular sparked heated debate.

After an hour, Harry Kane, who had come on as a substitute shortly before, blocked a long clearance from Leverkusen goalkeeper Blaswich with his elbow. Diaz then won the ball in Bayer’s penalty area and played it to Kane, who only had to slot it home for what would have been the equaliser. However, following a VAR review, the goal was disallowed as Dingert ruled that Kane had handled the ball.

Dingert stood by his decision after the final whistle: “From my position, I didn’t initially notice it. The VAR advised me to take another look at the behind-the-goal perspective. And that’s when I saw it: the arm moves slightly into the path of the shot. That initiated the attacking phase and allowed Bayern to control the move.”

Bayern took a different view. "To me, that’s clearly a legitimate goal," emphasised Kompany, whilst centre-back Jonathan Tag told Sky: "To me, that’s not handball. He turns away; his arm isn’t far from his body. So to me, it’s not handball, but the referee decided otherwise."

The fact that Bayern managed to take a point from Leverkusen after falling behind early on (Aleix Garcia, 6th minute) was down to Diaz’s goal to make it 1-1 in the 69th minute. As Borussia Dortmund won 2-0 against FC Augsburg at the same time, the FCB’s lead over their closest rivals has shrunk to nine points. Nevertheless, Bayern are unlikely to be denied their next league title in the remaining eight matchdays.