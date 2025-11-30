Vancouver Whitecaps star Thomas Muller suggests Inter Miami over reliant on Lionel Messi ahead of MLS Cup final clash with old rival

A brace from striker Brian White either side of a Pablo Sisniega own goal was enough to put the Whitecaps out of sight of San Diego FC on Saturday, with Hirving Lozano’s 60th minute strike only enough as a consolation. The victory ensured that Muller and his team won the MLS Western Conference and set up a final against Messi’s Miami.

Meanwhile, the Herons ran out 5-1 winners over New York City, with Messi at the heart of everything good for the Herons. Tadeo Allende scored a hat-trick and Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia also got their names on the scoresheet in a rampant performance that saw Miami clinch the Eastern Conference title.

Even though Messi was not a scorer, Muller has indicated that the Whitecaps are more of a cohesive team unit than their upcoming opponents. Messi has scored 35 goals and registered 22 assists for Miami in MLS this year, playing an undisputably central role in their success.