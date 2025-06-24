GOAL takes a look at some of the major MLS storylines emerging ahead of Matchday 20

Major League Soccer's midseason break is officially in the books, and teams return to play Wednesday evening for Matchday 20 of the MLS campaign. The second stretch of the season begins for the league, and some brilliant matches are on the cards as teams report to the pitch for a midweek showing.

In the West, a battle between No. 1 and No. 2 arrives as the Vancouver Whitecaps host San Diego FC in the most high-profile contest of the Matchday. Just two points separate the two sides, and with a sin, SDFC climb to the top of the conference, while a victory for the hosts could see them move to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings - but only if Philadelphia loses.

The Union will be looking to make sure that doesn't happen, but the Chicago Fire are looking to torch that plan as Gregg Berhalter's men host the league leaders in an Eastern Conference clash.

Meanwhile, a pivotal contest arrives for two Eastern Conference sides in Atlanta United and the Columbus Crew. Both clubs had a May to forget, and the Crew are looking to re-establish themselves at the top while the Five Stripes look to put their early-season struggles behind them.

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.